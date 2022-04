As a child, our founder, Nicholas Lambrinides, watched and learned as his mother lovingly prepared her unique family recipes in their hometown of Kastoria, Greece. He marveled at the magical blend of flavors and dreamed of one day sharing her culinary delights with the world.

Opportunity knocked when the family moved to America. They settled in the bustling Midwestern town of Cincinnati, Ohio. And in 1949, Nicholas realized his dream when he opened the doors of his first restaurant, perched atop Price Hill on the city’s West Side. His view of the downtown cityscape inspired the name and Skyline Chili was born.